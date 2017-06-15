Posh Mumbai building to prevent 16,000kg wet waste from going to Deonar dump this year

A building in one of Mumbai’s poshest areas is showing the rest of the city how to be environmentally conscious. Mittal Chambers in Nariman Point is one of the first buildings to get a composting machine that converts wet and garden waste into compost within 24 hours. This year, the initiative is likely to reduce 16,000 kg of wet waste from going to the Deonar dumping ground, which has reached its saturation point.

The project is a joint effort by the Nariman Point Association and the Clean Mumbai Foundation. Kunti Oza, chairperson of the Clean Mumbai Foundation said the building’s residents had started segregating their wet and dry waste before they got this machine. “They will use some of the compost generated and donate the rest to the BMC’s A ward garden department,” said Oza.

There are about 80 small companies housed in the tower. They produce 45 kg to 50 kg of wet waste in a day.

The Clean Mumbai Foundation had initiated a Save Deonar project in 2016. As part of this project, the organisation had started training societies how to segregate waste and teaching them the benefits of this practice.

The city generates 90 lakh kg waste a day, which gets dumped at the Mulund, Deonar and Kanjurmarg dumping grounds. There have been massive fires at the Deonar site owing to the large quantities of waste being dumped there illegally.

By undertaking waste segregation, societies can treat wet waste within their premises and only dispose of dry waste that can be recycled by BMC.