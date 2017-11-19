Powai residents throw light on absence of streetlights

Thanks to callous authorities and a pending case, the Technology Street on Hiranandani Link road and the road joining Technology Street to JVLR in Powai have been left without streetlights for months.

Vikram Venkataraman, a resident of Eldora Apartments, said, “The roads pass through commercial buildings and are used by a large number of residents. Technology Street has been without lights for two months.” “A lot of miscreants loiter around in the area. My phone was stolen while I was on my morning walk,” said Sudipta Mandal, a resident of Hillside Avenue.

Aarti Shukla, a resident of Hiranandani link road that connects Hiranandani to Vikhroli, said the street never had streetlights. Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials said the road is newly made and the work on streetlights is in progress.

When questioned about other streets, assistant municipal commissioner Santoshkumar Dhonde blamed Reliance Energy, the company that supplies power in the area.

Reliance officials found an illegal wire was attached to one of the electric poles and reported the matter to the police. This led to an altercation between locals and employees of Reliance Energy, said police, adding they can’t tamper with evidence until the investigation is complete.

“We will repair the streetlights on Technology Street in Powai as soon as we receive the court’s permission,” said a Reliance Energy spokesperson. .

“The next hearing is on November 24,” said Anil Pophale, senior inspector, Powai police station.