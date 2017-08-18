Prep talk for 2019 polls: Devendra Fadnavis asks BJP cadre to reach out to voters in Maharashtra

If chief minister Devendra Fadnavis’ address to party workers is any indication, the state Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is readying itself for the 2019 polls. The state government completes three years of governance in October.

With good performance in all local polls this year, Fadnavis on Thursday announced that the party should expand its presence across the state by re-organising and connecting with voters in 90,000 electoral booths in Maharashtra. He was speaking at the state BJP’s executive body meeting at Prabhodankar Thackeray auditorium in Borivli.

The electoral booth is the smallest unit in every constituency with only 1,200 to 1,500 voters. The BJP is keen on mapping its weakest constituencies.

However, the chief minister warned that the party is now facing a battle of perception, and with the media not aligning with the BJP, workers should stop depending on the fourth estate.

“We have not been successful in taking all government decisions and policies to the ground level. We can no longer look at the media because the news will be altered. We will have to reach out the common man through the Vistar Yojana (outreach programme),” said Fadnavis.

“I am going to take responsibility of one booth myself because unless seniors take interest in such endeavors, it will not percolate,” he added.

He said that the party would soon release a mobile application that will help it consolidate its base.

Similarly, WhatsApp groups would be formed to combat media versions of a decision and expand party base. Sources in the BJP said cabinet decisions were going out independently to over one lakh citizens directly via text and WhatsApp messages and such parallel systems would only be strengthened in the next two years.