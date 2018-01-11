Prepaid taxi booth coming up at Mumbai’s international cruise terminal

Foreign tourists landing at the Ballard Pier-based international cruise terminal of the Mumbai Port Trust (MbPT) will soon be able to book cabs without hassles as various authorities including the Tardeo Regional Transport Office (RTO) will start a prepaid taxi booth there.

The MbPT requested the RTO for the same to avoid foreign tourists being fleeced by drivers who charge fares in dollars instead of rupees. “It is bad for the city’s reputation. Therefore, we have requested the RTO to start a prepaid taxi service at our terminal,” he said. Prepaid taxi and rickshaw services are already operational at major railway stations and at both terminals of the city airport. It ensures passengers get taxis without any hassles and cabbies get paid a little higher.

Tardeo RTO has already started the process and earlier this week, it also did a survey along with taxi unions which are keen to set up the service. Subhash Pedamkar, regional transport officer confirmed the development. Major taxi unions such as Mumbai Taxi Association and Mumbai Taximens Union are not keen on the service, but four other unions including Swabhiman Taxi Union have come forward.

“We have been running a prepaid taxi service at CSMT for several years. We are keen to provide a similar service at the international cruise terminal too,” said KK Tiwari, leader of Swabhiman Taxi Autorickshaw Union.