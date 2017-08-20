Process for tenancy transfer, getting housing for project affected people in Mumbai to go online

Applying for transfer of tenancy and housing for project affected people (PAP) across the city is all set to get easier. As a part of ease of doing business, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is not only decentralising both the processes but is also shifting the application and approval system online.

Currently, for all the BMC buildings, transfer of tenancy applications go right to the deputy municipal commissioner estate department and improvement committee, which delays the process. To eliminate the delay, the civic body has decentralised the system and given rights of approval to respective ward officers. Moreover, citizens will not have to go head or ward offices as after the online portal is functional, the applicants can upload the documents online and track the progress of their application.

For speedy approvals, the BMC has also decided a timeline of less than one month for each application. Also, the tracking system will help flag the delay. At present, the applications are delayed for years.

“To improve the current scenario, we have already decentralised the system and as soon as the software is ready, the online system will be fully functional,” said Chandrashekhar Chore, deputy municipal commissioner, improvement committee.

The BMC is also shifting the applications for project affected people online. “The allotment of housing to people displaced by various infrastructure projects takes a long time, mostly due to red-tapism,” said an officer. Under the new system officers will be able to access available housing or flats across the city with a click of a button. Ward officers will have to select the number of flats to be allotted and the software will provide a list of the flats available.