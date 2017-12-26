PUC panel reports points out MSRTC’s losses, blames e-ticketing system

A public undertakings committee (PUC) report tabled in the state legislature on Friday pointed out the losses faced by the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) due to its inefficiency and failure to get advertisements on the 35 lakh tickets it issues every day.

The report was filed by a legislative committee led by Bhartiya Janata Party MLA Sunil Deshmukh. It questioned the higher commission paid to Trimax, the firm appointed to provide e-ticket facility. It said that the MSRTC has been giving 21 paise per ticket to Trimax as compared to 11 paise paid by BEST in Mumbai and 15 paise given by the state transport corporation of Rajasthan. Trimax was given about Rs28.33 crore each year in the first two years of the e-ticketing feature which led to the subsequent loss.

“The MSRTC had claimed that with the e-ticketing system, it saved on the manpower of about 200 employees, and the printing and transportation cost of tickets. However, it failed to establish the savings by appointing the firm to issue e-tickets. No audit has been done of Rs125 crore given to the firm in five years. The corporation should submit an audit report in two months,” said the report.

The PUC also slammed the MSRTC for failing to generate revenue from advertisements on tickets and incurring a huge loss. The MSRTC neither accepted Trimax’s offer to pay 1 paise per ticket towards advertisement, nor did it succeed in getting advertisements at higher rate by itself.

The PUC recommended an inquiry against the officers responsible for the loss.

The committee also slammed the MSRTC’s decision to give out some of its depots on build-operate-and-transfer (BOT) basis for development to private parties. “The corporation should hold the rights to lease the shops and offices developed on BOT basis in the past. MSRTC should pay the cost of development of these depots from the lease it would receive,” it recommended.