Pune bakery fire: 6 workers charred to death

A major fire broke out inside a bakery in Pune, killing six workers in the wee hours of Friday. The fire engulfed Bakes N Cakes, located on Kondhwa Road, within minutes following a short circuit inside the shop, said fire brigade officials.

According to Pune mayor Prashant Jagtap, the bakery owner had locked his shop from outside owing to which the employees could not escape from the bakery when the fire broke out.

“The owner was operating the bakery from a small premises. While returning home on Thursday night, he locked it from outside while the workers were sleeping inside,” said Jagtap.

All the six workers, who were charred to death, hailed from Uttar Pradesh, said fire brigade officials.

