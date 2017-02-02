Pune Infosys techie murder: Cops issue safety norms to IT firms

Following the murder of software professional working with Infosys, the police on Wednesday initiated process of issuing various safety related guidelines to all the IT companies in Pune to prevent similar incidents in the future.

Joint Commissioner of police Sunil Ramanand said that the process to issue safety related points to IT and ITES companies has started. Some of these safety points include round-the-clock monitoring of CCTV footage, deployment of women security guard near female staff and calling female IT professionals during the day shift.

“These IT companies have to realise that its their responsibility to ensure the safety of their staff on the campus which is out off limit for common public. To make them realise this and help them ensure the safety of staff, we are in the process of sending IT companies safety related guidelines,” Ramanand told Hindustan Times.

Ramanand said, while security agencies rely only on background checks of persons they recruit, what is needed for them was to check the emotional aspects of people prior to their recruitment.

“Many a times, the security guards or drivers come from a certain social background. Under such circumstances, its the responsibility of IT firms to also check emotional stability of these guards or drivers who work in entirely different cultural place. The IT companies need to factor in these issues.”

Senior officials said they will also be inviting delegates of IT and ITES companies to personally apprise them about the safety measures to be implemented on the campus.

Rasila Raju OP, software engineer working with Infosys, was murdered by security guard on the campus on Sunday evening. The police arrested Bhaben Saikia the next day.

Mobile phone found

Murdered Infosys techie Rasila Raju OP’s Mobile phone, which the family claimed was missing, was found, claimed the police. According to officials, the mobile was seized from her section after hours from the crime.

