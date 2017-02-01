Where is murdered Pune Infosys techie’s mobile phone?

Family members of the murdered techie, who worked with Infosys in Pune, said the police told them that the mobile phone of the victim had been missing. She was allegedly murdered by the office’s security guard on Sunday afternoon.

When the family members, who landed in Pune after the incident, asked the police about the mobile phone they were told that it was missing after the security guard Bhaben Saikia allegedly strangulated Rasila Raju OP using a cable wire near her workstation on Infosys campus located in phase II of Hinjewadi IT park.

According to family members, the police recovered Rasila’s purse, coffee mug and other personal belongings. However, the mobile phone was missing from the spot. Meanwhile senior police claimed that license of the security firm providing service to Infosys had lapsed last year.

According to an official, the firm had applied for renewal of the security license but the police had not extended the period while seeking explanation on certain points. The official said, the firm Terrier Security Services continued to operate even as the license was not renewed.

Officials added they received the techie’s post mortem report which suggested that she died due to strangulation.