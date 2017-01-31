Pune Infosys techie murder: Rasila wanted to be transferred to Bangalore but wasn’t allowed

From being a student of Kendriya Vidyalaya at Kozhikode in Kerala to a system engineer at Infosys in Pune, Rasila Raju OP’s journey was rough yet fulfilling until an incident changed it all.

After passing out from Kendriya Vidyalaya, Rasila went to Tamil Nadu for further studies. After completing her B Tech degree, she got a job at Infosys Bangalore around two years ago. Around six months ago, she was transferred to Pune on a project but Rasila did not want to be there. She had requested a transfer.

Rasila was strangled to death by security guard at Infosys on the campus after they entered into an argument when she threatened him of filing a complaint against him for staring at her.

Prior to entering the campus on Sunday afternoon, Rasila spoke with her friends and discussed with them about her plans to get a transfer to Bangalore, which was closer to home.

However, before her plans could turn in to reality, her life was abruptly ended. “Rasila was seeking transfer to Bangalore but the company did not accept her application. Had she got transferred to Bangalore or anywhere in south India, she would have been alive,” said the victim’s father Raju O, who retired from Indian Army and is currently working as a guard in Kerala.

Rasila’s father, along with other family members, arrived in Pune on Monday. The family, which had requested the police not to carry out post mortem till they reach the city, said they would approach police against tech giant Infosys for laxity in security.

Accusing Infosys of not deploying a female security officer at Rasila’s work section, her father said, “They called my daughter in the office on Sunday which was her weekly off. While she was alone in her section, the Infosys should have ensured that there is a female security guard deployed on the ninth floor where she was working,” said Raju O.

