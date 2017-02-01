Pune man gets 12 years RI for sexually assaulting minor daughter, son

A Pune court has sentenced a man to 12 years rigorous imprisonment and Rs10,000 fine for sexually assaulting his minor daughter and son. The convict’s wife had filed a police complaint against him in March 2015.

Sessions judge P Y Ladekar examined the children, their mother and eight witnesses before anbnouncing the verdict.

The accused used to stay in Pashan area of Pune, in a rented house along with his mother, two children and wife, who works as a house help. His daughter is eighth standard student while son studies in class 11.

According to the prosecution, the accused’s wife saw her husband sexually assault their son when she returned home after completing a day’s work in March 2015. Mother had noticed her husband sexually assaulting the daughter a year back but kept silent expecting that her husband would improve. The woman also told court that she and her children were threatened by the accused.

