Pune recorded 93% rise in cybercrimes in 2016

Pune city has witnessed a steep rise in cybercrime in the bygone year, with total number of offences registered in the city being 312 as compared to 161 in 2015 — an increase of 93%.

City police officers said most cases were related to uploading defamatory content and objectionable posts about women on social media platforms. Pune police commissioner Rashmi Shukla, while releasing the data about crime in the city during 2016, said the officials have managed to nab the offenders in most cases.

“The police have nabbed 45 criminals involved in cybercrimes. The police are well-equipped to deal with the increasing cybercrime in the city,” he added.

According to Shukla, the police received 2,079 complaints in 2016 in comparison to 505 complaints in 2015 and 350 in 2014.

Deepak Sakore, deputy commissioner of police (cybercrime) said, for various reasons the complainants did not want to register an FIR. He added that in a few cases, the investigators found that gangs based in Delhi, Noida and Chhattisgarh were involved in cybercrimes.

