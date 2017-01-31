Pune techie murder: Rasila had told us about guard’s advances, says Uncle

Raju O, the father of murdered Infosys techie Rasila Raju OP, said on Monday that the family would approach the Pune police to complain about Infosys’s allegedly lax security measures.

Raju said, “They called my daughter to the office on Sunday, which was her weekly off. As she was alone in her section, Infosys should have ensured that there was a female security guard on the ninth floor where she was working.”

Meanwhile, Rasila’s maternal uncle, identified only as Manoj, said she had told relatives that Saikia had made “advances” towards her and that she had complained about him to the company. However, nothing was done about it, he alleged.

“We will file a complaint calling for a detailed inquiry into Rasila’s death. During telephone calls, she had talked about the same security guard making advances towards her. Though she had complained to the company officials, no action was taken,” Manoj said.

Raju, formerly with the Indian Army and now a home guard at Kunnamangalam police station, arrived in Pune with other family members on Monday. The family had requested the police not to conduct the post-mortem until they arrived.

Saikia allegedly strangled Rasila with a computer cable after she chided him for staring at her.

Her body was found on the floor near her workstation on the 9th floor of the Infosys building in Phase II of Rajiv Gandhi Infotech Park on Sunday evening.

In the village of Kizhakkal Kadavu, Kozhikode district, relatives were making arrangements for Rasila’s marriage when they heard the news of her death. “It is a huge shock for us. Rasila last called her stepmother at 2.30 pm yesterday,” Manoj said. Rasila had last visited her village just months ago.

After graduating from Kendriya Vidyalaya, Rasila went to Tamil Nadu for further studies. After completing her BTech degree, she got a job at Infosys, Banglore, around two years ago. Around six months ago, she was transferred to Pune on a project. Before going to work on Sunday afternoon, Rasila had told her friends about her plan to get transferred back to Bangalore as it was closer home.

“Rasila was seeking transfer to Bangalore but the company did not accept her application. Had she been transferred she would have been alive today,” said her distraught father.

Rasila’s mother died of cancer two years ago while her brother Rijeesh works abroad.

(With inputs from PTI)

