Pune techie’s murder reminder that nothing is foolproof: Infosys

Following the murder of its employee Rasila Raju OP on its campus and the questions raised by Pune police commissioner Rashmi Shukla about company’s security measures, Infosys in a statement clarified that the company will continue to seek recommendations and suggestions to improve the safety of its employees on its campuses across India.

The IT major maintained that the murder of Rasila Raju OP by company’s security guard on its campus in Hinjewadi IT park on Sunday evening was a reminder that “nothing is foolproof”.

“At Infosys, we are focused and committed to the safety of our employees. Yesterday’s unfortunate incident is a reminder, however, that nothing is foolproof, and we are continuing to seek recommendations and suggestions from different stakeholders on how we can try and strengthen the safety of our employees at our campuses and offices,” Infosys said in a statement.

The company listed some of the security initiatives it had undertaken on its campuses to ensure the safety of its staff. On vetting of employees recruited by its contractors in security and transport services, the Infosys said, “We have mandatory background checks for vendor employees, sub-cons, housekeeping staff and rotating vendor staffs.”

Shukla said she will write a letter to Infosys seeking an explanation about the “security lapse” at its campus. Expressing her displeasure on why did Infosys not depute a female security staff when they knew that women work alone on weekends, Shukla said, “Infosys should also explain that why it called Rasila in the evening shift when there was no one during that period in her section.”

The company, however, said it encourages its employees to leave campus latest before 8pm, and whenever women employees are travelling at night – from work or to the airport, the company ensures that travel arrangements are made for them and that follow up calls are arranged for their safe travel.

Other security initiatives Infosys claims to have undertaken

- A common safety helpline across all our DCs that are manned 24X7, in addition an Infosys Emergency app that has been made available to all India locations

- Extensive CCTV coverage at our campuses, and they continuously assess the need to add more surveillance on campuses

- Entry onto campuses is strictly monitored by security and there is a security presence at each of our buildings

· A safety committee in each of the Development Centers, reviews safety measures at campuses periodically

Read:

Pune Infosys techie murder: Guard tried to commit suicide, police say sympathy ploy

Pune Infosys techie murder: IT workers stunned, question ‘outsourced’ security

Pune techie complained about guard to Infosys, but no action was taken, says uncle