Pune violence: Maharashtra CM Fadnavis announces judicial, CID probes

A day after violence claimed one life at Bhima Koregaon in Pune district and left four others injured, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced a judicial probe into the incident by a sitting high court judge, as well as a CID inquiry into the death. The decision was announced after the state Cabinet meeting on Tuesday.

The CM also announced compensation of Rs10 lakh to the family of Rahul Phatangale, the 28-year-old resident of Sanaswadi, Pune, who died on Monday after suffering head injuries when a mob pelted stones. The altercation took place between two unidentified groups near a memorial of the 1818 war between the British and Peshwa forces in Bhima Koregaon.

Govt should have taken adequate precautions: Pawar Earlier in the day, Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar blamed right-wing forces for the violence at Bhima Koregaon, and alleged that outsiders had provoked locals in Vadhu village, where trouble began. “People from the village told me that some outsiders who belonged to right-wing organisations incited violence,” Pawar said. “Thousands of people gather at the spot every year, but there is no history of violence at this commemoration. Anticipating a large gathering on the occasion of the bicentenary, government authorities should have taken due precautions.”

Fadnavis said: “The government will investigate if there were deliberate attempts by some forces to trigger violence. The CID will probe the killing of the youth, treating it as murder. Besides the financial aid of Rs10 lakh to the family of the youth, compensation will be given for damages to vehicles of people who had gone to commemorate the bicentenary celebration.”

The government has taken serious note of the incident, the CM said.

Around three lakh people had gathered at Bhima Koregaon, located around 40km from Pune city, far higher than the number of visitors seen every year.

“We had deployed six police companies to control the situation. Some vehicles were torched and stone were pelted, but we succeeded in preventing the violence from turning into a riot-like situation,” Fadnavis said, praising the police force for successfully handling the situation and averting riots.

The CM also warned that strict action would be taken against those who spread rumours. He has appealed to political outfits and leaders to restrain themselves from issuing statements and disrupting “social harmony”.