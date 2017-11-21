Push from PM Modi, CM Fadnavis gets first indigenous aircraft registered in Mumbai

After the intervention of chief minister Devendra Fadnavis and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has registered the first indigenous aircraft manufactured by Mumbai-based pilot Amol Yadav. The DGCA issued the certificate on November 17.

Captain Amol Yadav, who is a senior pilot with a private airline, had manufactured the six-seater aircraft in 2011 on the terrace of his house at Charkop and has since then been pursuing DGCA for registration to conduct trials. Yadav said the officials had been dragging their feet in the matter.

It was only after 2015, when Yadav displayed his creation during Make In India Week at Bandra-Kurla Complex, that the proposal got a push. “It was only because CM Fadnavis intervened and PM Narendra Modi gave directives to the authorities, that we got our aircraft registered. This is the first aircraft manufactured in independent India. As a matter of gratitude, we have named the aircraft - VT-NMD, with NM deriving from the name of Narendra Modi and D from the first name of our CM,” said Yadav.

Yadav said that the CM personally spoke to Modi, who wrote a letter to the DGCA for the registration. Rashmikant, Amol’s brother, said they have tied up with the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) to manufacture 19-seater aircraft. “There are only four countries that manufacture 19-seater aircraft. The manufacturing plant on 119-acres land alloted in Palghar will soon be reality,” he said.