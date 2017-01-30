Rahul Gandhi to appear before Bhiwandi court in RSS defamation case

Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi is likely to appear before a court in Maharashtra’s Bhiwandi for allegedly defaming the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) over the assassination of Mahatma Gandhi.

The magistrate’s court is likely to frame charges against Gandhi in the case filed by an RSS worker who said Congress leader had defamed the Hindu right-wing organisation by blaming it for the killing of the Father of the Nation.

Mahatma Gandhi was shot dead by a Hindu nationalist, Nathuram Godse, on January 30, 1948 in then Bombay.

In November last year, the magistrate’s court had granted bail to Rahul Gandhi in the case but asked him to attend proceedings on January 30.

The Bombay high court turned down the Congress leaders’ plea to quash the criminal defamation case but had exempted him from personal appearance.

He then moved Supreme Court with a special leave petition for permission to challenge the HC dismissal of his plea but later withdrew the plea, expressing readiness to face trial.

Read more

Meanwhile, the RSS on Monday accused the Gandhi family for creating disharmony and disintegrity in the country.

RSS leader Rakesh Sinha said Rahul Gandhi has poor understanding of history and he makes remarks on politics and ideology according to his poor understanding.

“RSS is a reality, its force is creating unity and integrity in this country and it is their (Rahul Gandhi’s) family which has created disharmony and disintegrity in this country and has created a gap between rich and poor. It is their policy and their politics,” he said.

He expressed his readiness to face the trial after the top court refused to interfere with the criminal proceedings pending against him before the trial court.

(With agency inputs)