Rail fracture on CR affects services for 30 mins

mumbai Updated: Jan 06, 2017 11:26 IST
Sajana Nambiar
Sajana Nambiar
Hindustan Times
It took authorities nearly 40 minutes to fix the fracture after it was spotted around 7.30 am. (File photo for representation )

A day after services on the Central main line were disrupted for nearly 45 minutes after a CST-bound train developed a technical snag, resulting in trains running 20 minutes late during morning peak hours, a rail fracture between Khadavali and Vashind disrupted services on the Kasara-Titwala route on Friday morning. It took authorities nearly 40 minutes to fix the fracture after it was spotted around 7.30 am, owing to which two express trains and a local train got delayed.

AK Singh, public relations officer of Central Railway (CR) said, “Due to track fracture, three trains were affected by delay. The fracture was set right immediately.

“Local trains are running on time now. The services were affected for 30 minutes,” said an officer from Vashind railway station.

Also read: 5 coaches of local train derail between Kalyan and Vithalwadi

