Railway app now allows commuters to print tickets

Now suburban commuters on the Central and Western Railways can print their mobile tickets using the unreserved ticketing system (UTS) mobile application. The Centre for Railway Information System (CRIS) — the information technology wing of the Indian Railways — introduced this option on its app in Wednesday.

This means 75 lakh suburban commuters can opt for a ticket they can print at the Automatic Ticket Vending Machines (ATVMs) at railways.

To book a paperless ticket, you must be between 30m and 2km of the concerned station.This rule was introduced to prevent ticketless travellers from misusing the app.

Commuters opting for a printable ticket will not be bound by the rule. They can book their ticket inside the station and at the counter too.

“With the print option, commuters who are close to station but want to use the app instead of standing in queues, can book a ticket at the station, take a printout and embark on their journey,” said Uday Bobhate, general manager CRIS, Mumbai.

Long-distance commuters to Pune, Nashik and other cities can book tickets using the same app.

Mobile ticketing was introduced in Mumbai in December 2014. It was made paperless a year later but failed to take off among commuters.

Around 1,500 mobile tickets are sold by both the CR and WR daily. The figure is minuscule compared to the conventional ticketing system. Each of these railways sell 10 lakh tickets daily, of which 60% are sold at the counter, while rest are obtained from ATVMs and Jan Sadharan Ticket Booking Seva (JTBS).

Commuters complained that the app is prone to technical glitches.

“I often receive the message ‘GPS Signal is low here, please try at open place’ and ‘GPS provider is not accurate’, while booking the ticket. However, since the option to print tickets is available, I am sure many people will use it,” said Rohit Shelar, a Tilak Nagar resident.

How does it work?

Download the updated version of the Centre for Railway Information System (CRIS) mobile app on your Android or Windows phone. Sign up by entering your mobile number, name and city. A one time password (OTP) will be generated and received via SMS.

Simultaneously, a railway-wallet (R-wallet) will be created, which the users have to refill by paying a minimum of Rs100. The R-wallet can be refilled at stations and online via https://www.utsonmobile.indianrail.gov.in

Once R-wallet is recharged, you can login using your mobile number and password. Select ‘normal booking’, the print or paperless option, source station and destination station, then press ‘done’. Key in the number of tickets, class. Pay by R-wallet and get the ticket

You will get a password, which you have to key in at the ATVM to get a printed ticket

If you opt for paperless ticketing, you will get a PDF of the ticket

