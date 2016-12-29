Railway cops to beef up security at stations on New Year’s eve

On New Year’s eve, the railway police will step up its presence at all major stations in south Mumbai and the suburbs — areas full of revelers.

Personnel deployment will be focused at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST) and Churchgate stations. Officials from the Government Railway Police (GRP) said many people head to Marine Drive and Gateway of India to see firecracker shows, resulting in CST and Churchgate recording the highest footfalls for years now.

“We want to disperse crowds arriving at the two terminals as quickly as possible. Smaller teams will be posted strategically across platforms. There will be personnel at Dadar and Bandra stations too, which also a number of commuters on December 31,” said Rupali Ambure, deputy commissioner of police, GRP.

At the smaller stations, at least two policemen will be posted. Commando and crack teams will sweep the areas from the suburbs to south Mumbai, officials said.

Officials said while there was no security alert, anti-sabotage checks will be a part of the security cover and dog squads will be on alert.

RPF personnel will also be watching the Kurla, Thane, Andheri and Borivli stations, while officers in plain clothes will keep a tab on groups who damage railway property while returning home. “There have been incidents in the past of glass being shattered and tube lights being broken by groups in the early hours,” said an officer.

Officials said the improved CCTV camera network will act as a deterrent and footage will be monitored when crowds start swelling at stations.

