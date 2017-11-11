Railways to provide Rs 10 crore to Army to build Elphinstone Road station bridge in Mumbai

The railways will allocate around Rs 10 crore to the Army for the construction of the foot overbridge (FOB) at Elphinstone Road railway station. While discussing the FOB design in a meeting with Central and Westerm Railway officials, the Army has asked for a Rs 10-crore outlay.

The bridge will be built towards the north end of the station and connect to Parel station.

The Army is likely to begin work by next week. WR officials have spoken to their civic counterparts and have decided on the landings of the bridge. The temporary FOB which will be constructed on the north end will have landing at Elphinstone Road station side. Army officials have said that the railways can dismantle the modular bridge whenever they want.

“The railways will provide roughly Rs 10 crore for the FOB,” said an official of WR.

The FOB is likely to be opened to commuters by February 2018. “The exact estimate for the cost of the bridge is yet to be received,” Said Mukul Jain, divisional railway manager, WR.

The Indian Army Corps of Engineers (IACOE) will use three precast sets of bridges which will arrive from Jaisalmer and Jalandhar. The bridges are called as Bailey bridges. They have been used since the First World War.

An army official said the bridge would have been built within a few days, but owing to the poor quality of soil, heavy rail traffic, over head equipment, it will take time.

The Pune wing of Indian Army Corps of Engineers is helping with construction of FOBs at three stations.