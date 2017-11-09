Railways start putting up barbed wires to stop Mumbai commuters from crossing tracks

For the first time ever, the Railways have started installing sharp, barbed metal wires - called concertina wires - to seal illegal entry and exit points on railway premises across Mumbai and dissuade people from crossing tracks.

Every year, around 3,000 people lose their lives on the local railway network. Of these, most people die while crossing tracks. To deter people, the Railways have, in the past, built cement-concrete walls along tracks, but there are many spots where the walls have been damaged or broken deliberately to allow illegal entries and exits.

Officials hope the wire fences will help reduce the number of track deaths.

The Railways have already started identifying vulnerable spots on the local suburban network and installing these spiked fences. Central Railway (CR) officials said they have fitted them along the tracks on the Thane-Airoli, Currey Road-Chinchpokli and Parel-Dadar stretches. “We are fixing wires at stretches commonly used to cross tracks,” said SK Jain, divisional railway manager, CR.

The audit teams formed after the Elphinstone Road station stampede on September 29, to arrive at both short- and long-term measures to prevent a repetition of the incident that claimed 23 lives, recommended that a 17.5km-long concrete wall be built to seal railway boundaries.

Previously, the Railways have installed iron barricades between tracks at railway stations as people would hop across tracks to change platforms instead of using the foot over-bridges. These barricades have proved quite useful in stopping such trespasses at stations.