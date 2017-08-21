Rain brings traffic to a crawl in Mumbai, adds to Monday morning blues

Heavy rain on Sunday night led to massive traffic snarls across the city on Monday morning.

SV Road and Link Road witnessed heavy traffic as motorists took the roads to avoid congestion on the western express highway.

Motorists were stuck in traffic for almost an hour, said traffic officials.

The western express highway witnessed traffic snarls from Kandivli till Malad near Kurar, while the situation was better from Malad till Oberoi Mall.

The stretch from Oberoi mall till the start of Santacruz Chembur Link Road is however jammed.

The road from Dr Ambedkar Chowk towards Amar Mahal Junction Flyover on the Eastern Express Highway, too, has motorists waiting in queues.

The Amar Mahal flyover has been shut for traffic for repairs adding to the woes.

There are traffic snarls on the eastern freeway between Chembur and Wadala on the southbound route and from Byculla towards Fort.