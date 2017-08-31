Rain fury: Mumbaiites feel safer than those in Assam, Bihar or Houston

As 12 hours of relentless rain left over three million Mumbaiites stranded in commute, the rest were confined to their homes watching the havoc on TV, scrolling through updates on social media or making calls to dear ones.

While news channels broadcast a high number of casualties in Assam, Bihar or Houston (US), Mumbaiites felt they were safer than they would have felt in other natural calamity-struck places. Floods in Assam have claimed 158 lives, while in Bihar, the death toll was 154. The tropical storm Harvey in Houston has killed more than 20 people.

Some said one of the reasons was the amount of media attention that a day of Mumbai floods gained. For Powai resident, Siddharth Agarwal, Houston’s hurricane Harvey or the Assam floods were a far cry from Mumbai’s rain on Tuesday. Agarwal, who lives close to his workplace, was one of the many who offered his house to people stranded in the vicinity.

“People were safer here, thanks to good Samaritans who helped stranded people, and media coverage,” said Agarwal.

Shweta Sangtani, a lawyer, was stuck inside her home in Churchgate for the second half of the day while her husband and mother-in-law were stranded in different parts of the city.

“It’s pity that Assam or Bihar floods aren’t getting as much attention as the Mumbai rain,” she said, comparing the online coverage of the two.

“This was also a one-day disaster which is a lot easier to contain,” added Sangtani.

Zafar Shaikh of Bandra, who runs an online forum for Bandra residents, thought situations in Assam or Houston were worse.

“But, everyone gets affected in every kind of calamity. On Tuesday, I was worried about my friends and family all day. In the 2005 deluge, I had to abandon my car in Wadala and walk to Bandra via Dharavi.”