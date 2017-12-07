Rain, drop in temperature bring back infections to Mumbai

The unseasonal showers that Mumbai witnessed on Tuesday could result in a sudden drop in temperature over the next few days and result in spread of viral infections. Doctors in the city fear that there could a rise in the cases of people having fever, cold and cough, and in even dengue and malaria cases may return.

Most doctors HT spoke to said changing temperatures are ideal for viruses to thrive.

“The number of virus particles increase whenever there is a difference in temperature. Also there is higher particulate matter in the air, which increases the chances of upper respiratory infections,” said Dr Anita Mathew Davis, infectious disease specialist at the civic-run Lokmanya Tilak Municipal General Hospital.

While patients have been lining up at clinics to get treated for cold and cough, doctors said they may see a rise in such cases in the following weeks.

Dr Gautam Bhansali, consultant physician at Bombay Hospital, Marine Lines, said cases of viral infection, sore throat, acute gastroenteritis and food poising are expected to rise.

“People must avoid eating food from roadside stalls. Moreover, they must not have anything cold such as ice-creams in this weather, and avoid direct exposure to air conditioners as it increases the chances of getting a sore throat,” Bhansali said.

Doctors are worried that water stagnation at certain locations owing to the rains will also result in a spike in mosquito-borne diseases such as dengue and malaria.

Dr Padmaja Keskar, city’s executive health officer, said the pest control department has been instructed to remove all the odd articles where the water may have got collected.

“We are worried about the rise in dengue and malaria cases. It may happen over the next eight to ten days. Usually, the mosquito-borne cases drop during the months of December and November, but this year we will have to monitor them closely,” she said.