Raipur man and son forget bag with Rs2.5 lakh at Mumbai airport, CISF returns it

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) on Wednesday returned a bag containing ₹2.5lakh to a man and his son after they forgot to take it from the airport upon arriving from Raipur.

“Shambhu Tulsiyan and his son, Sonu, 28, were surprised when we called and told them that we had found their bag,” said a CISF officer.

“It was only then that they realised they had left their bag outside the arrivals terminal around 9.15am,” the officer added.

Officials said that the two had come to the city for medical treatment and planned to use the money to pay for it. The bag was found by an CISF officer patrolling outside the airport.

The CISF found their identity cards and other documents along with the cash. “We traced the duo after contacting their travel agent and the airline,” said the officer.

“I thank the officers as I got the bag within 30 minutes,” said Shambhu.