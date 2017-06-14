Raj Thackeray’s struggle for power, Uddhav’s ‘lack of interest’ in it: Top 5 stories from Mumbai

While MNS chief Raj Thackeray struggles to stay relevant while pundits call him a “political nuisance”, his cousin — Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray — said he was not interested in power. Speaking to farmers on Tuesday, he said his only aim was to ensure that they are debt-free.

1. Model found dead: Did Kritika Chaudhary tell family about her problems? Cops to question them

Model Kritika Chaudhary’s mother and brother will arrive in Mumbai today. Their statements are expected to throw new light on the case as Chaudhary’s neighbours were unable to tell police much about the model’s personal life, said Amboli police.

2. No statement issued on Sanjay Dutt’s release: Maharashtra prison department

The Maharashtra prison department has refuted reports that it had told the state government that actor Sanjay Dutt was released from prison as per rules.

3. SSC results 2017: You’ve got your marks, now what’s the next step?

The Maharashtra Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) announced the Class 10 Secondary School Certificate (SSC) exam results online yesterday. As many as 193 students in the state scored a whopping 100%.

4. MNS’ Raj Thackeray turns 49, stares at bleak future in Maharashtra politics

As Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray turns 49 on Wednesday, he is starting at a bleak political future, with questions being raised over his ability to resurrect his party and keep himself relevant in Maharashtra politics.

5. Don’t care about being in power, just want Maharashtra farmers to be debt-free: Uddhav Thackeray

Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray said he did not care about being in power, he just wants to ensure that Maharashtra’s farmers are debt-free. Speaking to leaders from the Kiran Kranti Jan Andolan from Puntamba — a market town in Ahmednagar that was initially the epicentre of the agitation — at his residence on Tuesday evening, Thackeray said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was yet to implement the loan waiver it had announced.