Raj Thackeray stands against Maharashtra government’s upcoming mega refinery

The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray has extended support to the villagers of Rajapur who have been affected by the state government’s decision to construct a mega refinery in Ratnagiri in Konkan.

Activists from the village think that the project will result in ecological destruction. Thackeray met with the activists opposing the project on Saturday and told them to unite for the cause.

“The MNS will stand with the villagers who are opposing the project. However, you need to stand united,” he said.

The government’s ally in the state, Shiv Sena said that it would not allow the forceful acquisition of the land. Sena MP Vinayak Raut asked the Union Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan to move the project out of the Konkan. The Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) have also voiced their reservations against the project.

The BJP has declared 16,000 acres of land in the vicinity of the project as an industrial zone under theMaharashtra Industrial Development Corporation Acton May 18. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis stated that the project will generate at least one lakh jobs in the region.