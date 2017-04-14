Rape at Bandra 5-star hotel: Police identify accused

Police have identified the businessman who allegedly raped a 40-year-old woman at a 5-star hotel in Bandra on Friday. In search of clues, police examined CCTV camera footage of the hotel, which shows the accused and the woman entering together.

“We checked the CCTV camera footage, which confirms that the woman was at the hotel on Friday afternoon. She arrived with the accused, but left alone, much before the accused did,” said an officer from the Bandra police station, who did not wish to be identified.

Hotel employees said the accused was meant to stay there till Saturday. However, he checked out on Friday itself.

The businessman, who is from Gujarat, befriended the woman three years ago on a social networking site, following which the two exchanged numbers and would talk on the phone regularly.

“The two would chat on WhatsApp and talk on the phone,” said a police officer, who did not wish to be identified.

The woman was in Alibaug with her family, when the accused arrived in the city and asked her to meet him. He took her to his room in a 5-star hotel on the pretext of offering her coffee. He gave her water, after which she started feeling dizzy, said police. The man raped her while she was in a semi-conscious state.

After the woman regained consciousness,she went back to Alibaug and narrated the incident to her husband. Police said the accused switched off his mobile phone immediately after woman’s husband called and confronted him.

The woman and her husband went to the Bandra police, who registered a case of rape on Sunday. The police have booked the accused under relevant sections of rape and for spiking her drink.

