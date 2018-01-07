Relatives of fever patient vandalise AIMS Hospital in Dombivli

The relatives of a 25-year-old housewife, who died during her treatment at AIMS Hospital, vandalized the hospital in Manpada on Sunday.

The victim, Nilam Patil, 25, was a housewife and she was admitted to the hospital on Saturday night. She was declared dead around 3pm on Sunday. A medical report is yet to arrive.

A police officer from the Manpada police station said, “We have asked for medical reports of Patil’s death, which are due. The case registered by the hospital states that dozens of Patil’s relatives broke the glass of the door. They allegedly screamed against the ill facilities in the hospital.”

Patil has a two-year-old daughter and is a resident of Nilje Gaon in Dombivli. Sources said that Patil was suffering from fever and pneumonia. Soon after doctors from the hospital pronounced Patil dead, her relatives got angry, gathered in more numbers and vandalized the hospital.

“Some of the relatives said that they did not want to vandalize the hospital. However, they questioned how a person with fever can die in a day. We are investigating further,” he said.