Repair 455 chronic flood spots before monsoon: BMC chief

After facing flak over potholes and bad roads in the city last year, Municipal Commissioner Ajoy Mehta has asked all 24 ward officers and Zonal Deputy Municipal commissioners (DMC) to fix 455 chronic flooding spots on priority by March 2017, ahead of monsoon, in weekly meeting on Thursday. In addition to this, the commissioner has asked officers to not only repair the spots but also make the entire stretch smooth enough for pothole-free rides.

Criticised from all quarters over potholes and poor quality of roads every monsoon, Mehta had asked all the assistant municipal commissioner to identify chronic spots in their area where potholes reappear and submit the data to the road department, in November. Out of the 455 spots identified by the ward officers, 235 have paver-blocks, which will now be turned into asphalt roads, as per the commissioner orders. Mehta has asked officers to start repairing high footfall areas first, from the list of 455. The report will be submitted to DMC which would be later reviewed in the monthly meeting, informed an official.

The civic chief has also directed all officers to tend to complaints from citizens on priority and bring down the complaints redressal time. In order to reduce the response time to complaints, civic body’s IT department created 100 email ids which will be accessed by head of departments, DMCs and ward officers who can respond directly and close the complaints related to the departments.

At present, the complaints received from both Central and state governments go through the disaster management department who in turn forward it to concerned departments in the civic body. ‘Aaple Sarkar’, the Maharashtra state government’s website and application to address public grievances while ensuring participate governance and central government’s www.pgportal.gov.in, both have been receiving complaints related to BMC.

At present the redressal rate is around three weeks which government is trying to reduce. It also made a presentation to the BMC officers on Thursday for measures to be employed to achieve it.

