Resident doctors from Mumbai’s Grant Medical College demand more diverse work experience

Resident doctors at Mumbai’s Grant Medical College have complained that the college has restricted many of them to a single clinical unit, thereby limiting their exposure.

In a letter to the dean, the local chapter of Maharashtra Association of Resident Doctors (MARD) has requested him to rotate the positions of resident doctors across units, as required by the curriculum. The doctors, who are doing their post-graduate specialisations, said that they need to gain experience from all units for complete academic development.

“It’s been more than six months since our course began, but many of us have not been moved to other units. In our unit, we learn about only one type of surgery. We need exposure to other surgeries as well,” said a first-year MS student, requesting anonymity.

For each department, medical colleges and their attached hospitals usually have multiple units that specialise in specific domains. For example, orthopaedic units of medical colleges perform spine, trauma, orthoscopic, ortho-plastic and poly-trauma surgeries.

In case of JJ group of hospitals, which runs the Grant Medical College, the clinical units are located across its four hospitals: Cama Hospital, GT Hospital, St. George Hospital and JJ Hospital. Resident doctors working in various units are moved across hospitals on a rotatory basics.

Speaking to HT, college dean SD Nandkar said that the posts could not be rotated in some departments because of “staffing” issues. “We need experienced hands in clinical units. But I will ensure uniform rotation of posts soon,” he said.