Restaurant brawl in Mumbai: Man threatens others with pistol; three held

A night out at a restaurant in Chembur turned ugly for all customers after two groups of youngsters got into a fight, and one of them pulled out a gun. The police have made three arrests in connection with the brawl.

The incident took place on Saturday night at Bahari lodge restaurant, the police said. One of the complainants, Zuber Salim Shaikh, said he had just joined his friends Sachin, Rohit, Abhishek and Faizal at the restaurant when a man named Shiva, seated at another table, cracked a nasty joke about him. “When I told him to stop, he got abusive,” Shaikh said. “I got scared and called my uncle to the restaurant.”

Police officials, who shared details of the FIR on Tuesday, said they have identified members of the other group as Shiva Gupta, John Thomas and Mahendra Ligaya, alias Anna.

Soon after, Shaikh’s uncle Nayum Khan arrived, and the two groups got into an ugly argument. In his statement, Shaikh said that when his uncle tried to intervene, Shiva pulled out a pistol from his trouser pocket and threatened him and his uncle.

Shaikh’s group then decided to leave the restaurant, he said, but the other group allegedly followed them out. According to Shaikh, Shiva threatened him, saying: “Tujhe maar dunga.” During the fight that ensued, Thomas picked up a paper block and hit Khan on the head. “They thrashed my uncle and ran away when I raised an alarm and a crowd gathered,” Shaikh claimed.

Shaikh and his friends took Khan to the nearby Shatabdi hospital.

The police have now arrested three men, including Shiva and Thomas, and charged them for attempt to murder and threatening a person. “We are checking whether the accused had a licence for the pistol,” said PSI Kiran Mandhare from Govandi police station.