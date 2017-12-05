Results may be delayed as Mumbai University has yet to upload all papers

The University of Mumbai is likely to delay results of the current semester for final-year students. Teachers are still waiting for all answer booklets to be uploaded on the assessment software. Exams started in the second week of November and a majority of them will be completed by the first week of December.

MU, however, said that the results would be announced in time. Examinations began on November 8 for many self-financed final year courses and till now, teachers are still waiting to be called for assessment duty.

According to the university rules, assessment of papers should begin within three days of commencement of exams.

However, with examinations being held in two shifts every day post November 8, most teachers have had no time for assessment in the past three weeks.

What’s worse is that until recently, the university was verifying various affiliated colleges to be used at Centralised Assessment Process (CAP) centres for the sake of teachers’ convenience. “All teachers have been supervising examinations in two shifts daily which lasts till 6pm. It’s not possible to expect them to assess papers after that. Most teachers will be free for assessment duty only in the first week of December, as exams for major courses will be over by then,” said Ashok Wadia, principal of Jai Hind College, Churchgate.

HT spoke to some teachers who said that assessment for repeat students in the Bachelor of Management Studies (BMS) course is underway, whereas answer booklets of fresh candidates are yet to be examined. “Last week, we received our login IDs and passwords to start assessment, but all subject papers are not yet uploaded,” said a teacher, on condition of anonymity.

This year, MU set a common schedule and question papers for all students — first, second and third year — leaving teachers burdened with assessment work for all three years simultaneously. With many third year exams finally over, MU hopes teachers will finally have time for assessment henceforth.

“Answer booklets are being uploaded everyday and teachers are being contacted and reminded to report for assessment work regularly. The upgraded assessment software has been tested and teachers will have no complaints. Results will be out in time,” said Arjun Ghatule, in-charge director of examination and evaluation, MU.