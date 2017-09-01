Results of almost all exams declared, Mumbai University claims in HC

Results of most of the major exams held by the University of Mumbai (MU) have been declared, but have not been uploaded to the university’s web portal yet, the Bombay high court was told on Thursday.

Advocate Rui Rodrigues, who represented the MU, claimed results of all 16 law examinations and all but two arts (151 out of 153 examinations) and science (45 of 47 examinations) exams were declared by Thursday morning. Besides, he said, results of 32 of the 36 management examinations and 170 of the 175 technology courses have already been declared. He told the division bench of justice Anoop Mohta and justice Bharati Dangre that of the 50 exams in the commerce faculty, results of 30 have been declared.

Results of the 20 remaining exams will be declared in a few days, Rodrigues told the court.

He, however, clarified the marks have not yet been uploaded to the university website because of technical problems, which were expected to be cleared by Thursday evening. He said gazettes containing subject-wise marks will be despatched to the respective colleges in two days, the lawyer added.

He was responding to a bunch of petitions raising concern over the inordinate delay in declaration of results of almost all major examinations conducted by the Mumbai university. One of the petitions was filed by city resident Sudyumna Nargolkar, who had sought expeditious declaration of results of BA, BCom. and BSc courses because the delay had held up admissions to the three-year LLB course.

The 22-year-old had approached the high court apprehending students would suffer irreparable loss because of the delay because they would miss out all the good colleges despite scoring good marks in the common entrance test.

Fortunately, for such student, the State CET Cell for LLB courses had extended the deadline to file online forms for admission to the three-year LLB course up to the midnight of September 5. Advocate Shriniwas Patwardhan, who represented the Commissioner, State CET Cell, told the court the admission process for the course will begin on the morning of September 6 and the first provisional list will be published on September 8.

The court, however, asked the State CET Cell to extend the deadline for filling up online forms by 24 hours – up to September 6 midnight, although Patwardhan said it would be difficult to do so. “Look at the plight of these students,” said the bench trying to impress upon him the need to extend the deadline by 24 hours. “They will be deprived of their rights for no fault of theirs,” it said and ordered a deadline extension.

Another petition has been filed by the Mumbai university and the College Teacher’s Union raising concerns over the manner in which the on-screen marking (OSM) system was implemented by the University. The teachers union alleged the system was introduced without providing essential infrastructure — adequate number of computers and regular internet connections.