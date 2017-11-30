Revenge, sexual harassment most common motives behind cybercrimes in Mumbai in 2016

Mumbai reported maximum cybercrimes (980 cases) in all cities in India, followed by Bengaluru (762 cases) and Jaipur (532 cases) in 2016.

Of the 980 cases, 207 cases were committed to outrage the modesty of a woman, while 39 were for sexual exploitation, said police. Revenge was the aim in 649 cases in Mumbai and 584 cases in Bengaluru. While most cases were registered under sections of the Indian Penal Code, 24 were filed under the IT Act.

Last year, six cases of data theft were reported, while there were 15 cases of criminal breach of trust and seven cases of debit and credit card fraud, 711 cases of cheating and 22 forgery.

Cyber expert Vijay Mukhi said, “As online transactions are on the rise, debit and credit card frauds will increase exponentially. Mumbai, being a tech-savvy city, is naturally the most common target. Cybercriminals repeat the offence as nobody catches them. This happens as police rarely get international cooperation for social media platforms.”

The data revealed that 402 cases were on trial in 2016, of which only four were completed – two convictions and the rest acquittals. Mumbai also has the highest number of cases pending trial (398).