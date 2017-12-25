Ride on Mumbai’s first local AC train to cost Rs 2,040 a month

To attract passengers on the country’s first air-conditioned local train, railway authorities have offered fare discounts for the first six months. Passengers can opt for any of the three passes — monthly, fortnightly and weekly.

The discounted price is 1.2 times the first-class ticket fare, which will go up to 1.3 times after six months. During the discounted period, a monthly pass costs Rs 570 between Churchgate to Mumbai Central (minimum distance). The monthly pass for the entire stretch between Chruchgate and Virar costs Rs 2,040 in that period.

The inaugural ride will start from Borivli to Churchgate at 10:30 am on Monday. The train will halt at Andheri, Bandra, Dadar, and Mumbai Central stations. Between December 25 and December 29, the Western Railway (WR) will run only six services between Churchgate and Borivli stations.

WR officials will also be on board to assist passengers till December 29. These officials underwent a two-week training process to learn different functions of the train. The last trial run was conducted on Sunday and inspected by officials.

One of the concerns of railway officials is the automatic closing of doors. To make passengers accustomed to the facility, officials from Mahalaxmi car shed will be present in each compartment. Officials have also raised concerns on other technical errors. “The entire system will be disrupted if a technical failure occurs. Several trials have been carried out to prepare us for glitches. However, the motorman and guard have to be extra careful. To help them, technicians will also be deployed on the train,’’ said a senior WR official.

The first and last coaches are reserved for women. Seven seats in the second and penultimate coaches are reserved for senior citizens; and 10 seats in the fourth and seventh coaches for differently-abled passengers.

From January 1, 12 services will ply on weekdays: — eight fast services between Churchgate and Virar with halts at Mumbai Central, Dadar, Bandra, Andheri, Borivli, Bhayander and Vasai Road; three fast services between Churchgate and Borivili with stops at Mumbai Central, Dadar, Bandra and Andheri; and one slow service between Mahalaxmi and Borivli.

The train will not operate on Saturday and Sunday owing to maintenance work.

Last week, the chief commissioner of railway safety approved the operation and advised officials to make emergency equipment available.