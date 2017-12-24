Right to walk: No more events on promenades and footpaths in Mumbai

It is going to be difficult to hold exhibitions and put up kiosks on footpaths, promenades and service roads in Mumbai.

In a relief to pedestrians, civic chief Ajoy Mehta has directed his ward officials to not issue permits for such events. He said he will grant such approvals instead — only in exceptional cases.

Earlier, event organisers had to visit their respective ward offices to seek permission. Approval was granted by an assistant municipal commissioner-level officer.

The new rule is likely to free up various footpaths and promenades. In a circular, Mehta said kiosks and exhibitions on promenades cause huge inconvenience to pedestrians and should therefore be prohibited.

He said many citizens have complained about lack of space for pedestrians. He added that various types of fairs on promenades hampered their beauty.

“No permission shall be granted for conducting any exhibition, commercial activity or fair or any activity that hinders public enjoyment of promenade or open walkways, service roads opposite to the promenade of the Marine Drive. However, the permission will be granted in exceptional cases by the municipal commissioner,” read the circular.

Marine Drive promenade is one of the walkways that witness regular fairs and exhibitions by NGOs and companies.

Some NGOs also organise various social activities on the service road opposite Marine Drive promenade. Residents had earlier complained to A-ward (Fort), stating that such exhibitions have not only caused inconvenience to pedestrians but also motorists owing to shrinking space.

Residents also want the civic body to prevent blocking of service road or promenades which occur owing to wedding functions on the gymkhana ground along Marine Drive.

Atul Kumar, a member of the Narimant Point residents’ association, said, “This is a limited notification as it excludes weddings that use up the entire service road for parking, generators, decorations and food service trucks. However, it is still a big step taken in ensuring access to service roads, promenades and footpaths.”