 Rly sends action-taken note to MNS chief, says hawkers being cleared from Mumbai stations | mumbai news | Hindustan Times
Raj Thackeray had led a protest march to Western Railway headquarters after Elphinstone Road stampede; MNS workers have been attacking hawkers in the city

mumbai Updated: Nov 07, 2017 13:11 IST
Aroosa Ahmed
Raj Thackeray had led a protest march on October 5 to Western Railway headquarters in Churchgate after the Elphinstone Road stampede.
A month after Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackrey led a protest march from Metro cinema to the Western Railway headquarters in Churchgate, the Western Railway sent him a letter stating that it has addressed his concerns regarding hawkers on railway premises.

