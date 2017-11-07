Rly sends action-taken note to MNS chief, says hawkers being cleared from Mumbai stations
Raj Thackeray had led a protest march to Western Railway headquarters after Elphinstone Road stampede; MNS workers have been attacking hawkers in the citymumbai Updated: Nov 07, 2017 13:11 IST
A month after Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackrey led a protest march from Metro cinema to the Western Railway headquarters in Churchgate, the Western Railway sent him a letter stating that it has addressed his concerns regarding hawkers on railway premises.