Rlys paint messages on steps of FOB, ask Mumbai commuters to wear suitable footwear

Desperate to convince people that they are taking steps to ensure there is no repeat of the Elphinstone Road station stampede, the Railways have started a public awareness campaign that has, perhaps, taken things a little too far - by advising Mumbai commuters to wear appropriate footwear.

The Central Railway (CR) has painted several messages on the steps of the newly constructed FOB at Currey Road station, which include asking people not to buy from hawkers and encourage them; not to believe in rumours or spread rumours; and to wear appropriate footwear while walking down the FOB.

In other messages, commuters have been asked not to cross railway tracks; to stand in a queue; to watch their footsteps on FOBs; to not rush on FOBs; to use the skywalk wherever possible, and, in general, to stick to rules meant for safety. Other recommendations include keeping the station premises clean, and not throwing garbage.

“These messages are painted for public awareness. We will be putting up similar messages on other FOBs at railway stations, particularly the newly constructed ones,” said AK Singh, senior public relations officer, CR.