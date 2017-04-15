Road work slows traffic movement to a crawl in Mumbai

Travelling on the city’s roads will continue to be a nightmare for the next few days. Reason: work on Metro lines, Sudhir Phadke flyover and repair of Amar Mahal flyover, among others.

The public works department shut the Amar Mahal junction flyover on Tuesday to replace the joint strips on the flyover. “The PWD has not given us an estimate by when the work will be completed. Arrangements have been made to ease congestion on the EEH by starting an alternative lane,” said Sudhir Ranshevre, assistant commissioner of police, traffic (central and east).

The work on the Metro corridors – Metro 7 along the Western Express Highway and Metro 2A and along the link road (2A) – has hit traffic movement in the western suburbs. The work on the underground Metro line has been leading to traffic snarls near the Bombay high court in south Mumbai.

Moreover, the Sudhir Phadke flyover, which connects the western express highway (WEH) to Borivli, is shut owing to construction work till May 10.

The work on link road in Khar, stretch from plaza to Dadar kabootarkhana, Wadala flyover and Somaiya Ground towards Sion Highway is likely to make travel to Khar, Dadar, Wadala and Sion tough. A small portion of the Prabhadevi New Road is undergoing repairs and the work is expected to be completed by mid-June.

The traffic police have started a helpline 8454999999 to address issues. Milind Bharambe, joint commissioner of police, traffic, said, “Mumbai Traffic Police app is also providing users real-time updates.”

