Robber in Mumbai tries to evade arrest by acting ill and confusing police about his identity

A 39-year-old man, who was wanted in several robbery cases including one in Wadala last month, was nabbed on Tuesday after he tried to evade arrest by pulling out a urine bag attached to his waist to fool the police saying he was unwell and they had mistaken him for someone else, said the police.

Mumbai crime branch’s property cell officers said they had received a tip-off from their informers that Salim Abdul Latif Shaikh alias Salim Kubda, 39, was going to come to Govandi. Salim and his three accomplices — Mohammed Kalandar Shaikh, 23, Abdul Hamid Shaikh, 30, and Babu Shigwane, 36 — had allegedly stolen jewellery worth Rs15 lakh from a Wadala resident’s home a month ago.

Vinayak More, from the property cell, said the gang used to target locked flats. After robbing the place, Salim used to flee to Ajmer and leave the other three in Mumbai asking them to get arrested for the offence, but not tell the police his name or where the booty was hidden. The three used to eventually get bail as the cops were unable to extract any details from them. They then used to meet Salim and get their share in the robbed items. “The three gang members had already been arrested by the Wadala police after they surrendered one by one,” said More.

On Tuesday, when cops cornered Salim, he removed his urine bag attached to his waist and claimed he was unwell and that the officers have mistaken him for someone else. The officers however did not fall for his bluff and arrested him, said the cop. On searching his Kalwa residence, the cops not just found the stolen ornaments from the Wadala house, but also Rolex watches worth lakhs and other valuables.