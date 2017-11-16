Robbery plan at Mumbai jewellery shop foiled, 6 arrested

Six men, who were allegedly planning to loot a jewellery shop in Vile Parle, were arrested recently.

According to the police, the accused, Xavier Dayal, 25, Raj Shakhare, 18, Mohan Devendra alias Bakara, 21, Krishna Devendra, 18, Manish Devendra, 18, Zumman Shaikh, 21, had robbed shops in Nehru Nagar in the past. Dayal works as carpenter in Virar, while the others live in Vile Parle.

On November 10, the police got a tip-off that a few people were planning to rob Dipika jewelers in Vile Parle (West). The police then laid a trap and caught six people from a BMC school ground.

“During the search, we found a knife, choppers, chilli powder and nylon rope on them. The accused are habitual criminals. They were involved in three robberies,” said Sunil Ghosalkar, senior inspector, Juhu police station.

The police have also found CCTV footage of the spot where the accused used to meet. “We have recovered stolen booty worth Rs1.70 lakh from the accused. They have been remanded in police custody for further investigation,” said Ghosalkar.

“In the past two months, several house break-ins were reported in the area, so we increased patrolling,” said an officer.