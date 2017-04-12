RPF constables save commuter from being run over by Mumbai local

A 30-year-old commuter escaped death while he was trying to board a moving train at Parel railway station on Wednesday morning. He was saved by two railway protection force (RPF) constables.

Vinod Laxman Chandanshive, a Dombivli resident, tried to board the running local, slipped and was pulled under the footboard. But in the nick of time, two traffic constables — VS Tayade and CT Manoj Prasad — dragged him out of the train-platform gap, showed a video.

The incident occurred at 8.50am on platform 3 where the fast train had stopped.

As per officials, he was carrying a packet of dosa and chutney with him for his children. The packet tore and chutney spilled on the platform, which caused the slip.

He suffered minor injuries and was treated at RPF Dadar.

The entire event was captured on CCTV camera and was sent by the RPF to various groups to highlight the dangers of boarding a running train.

READ

Man gets crushed under local train at Thane station