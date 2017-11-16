Rs111-cr Nerul jetty project gets green nod

The much-awaited water transport service from Navi Mumbai to Mumbai and even Goa is back on track.

The central environment ministry gave its nod to the construction of a jetty at Nerul for the project. The jetty, which the Cidco proposed last year, is expected to be completed within 30 months.

“Three bodies are involved in the project. Cidco will work on the project with Maharashtra Maritime Board (MMB) and Bombay Port Trust (BPT) to initiate the water transport. BPT will develop the jetties at Bhaucha Dhaka, MMB will develop Mandwa in Raigad and we will develop the Nerul jetty, said Mohan Ninawe, senior public relations officer of CIDCO. “We had called for tenders for the Rs111-crore Nerul jetty in November last year. The project was to be completed in two-and-a-half years.We are confident the work will now start soon.”

CIDCO had to shift mangroves over 1 acre for the jetty and also acquire land along the road owing to which it had to seek sought sanction from the central forest and environment ministry.

The body has made heavy payments to the government to get the land transferred from the central government to the state government and also to develop alternative mangroves. CIDCO has the permission from CRZ and MCRZ.

Ramesh Giri, superintending engineer, CIDCO, said, “CIDCO is ready to execute the project. However, as the project is located next to the creek and mangroves, permission from authorities concerned is mandatory. With permission from the environment ministry, we can proceed with the project.”