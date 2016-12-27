Rs 45 lakh in new notes of Rs 2,000 seized from Kharghar shop

officers from Navi Mumbai crime branch (Unit 3) seized Rs 45 lakh in new currency at Kharghar on Monday night and detained five people for storing it in a a shop.

Acting on a tip-off, the officers raided PAT Infra and Agro at Prathamesh Apartment at Sector-19 and found 2,250 notes of Rs2,000 denomination. They seized the cash and detained the accused.

“On Monday evening, we learnt that a large in new notes has been stored in a shop at Kharghar. The cash was reportedly taken there to exchange with demonetized notes of Rs 500 and Rs1,000 in lieu of hefty commissions. We immediately alerted our officials and recovered the cash from the office,” said Nitin Kasaudikar, assistant commissioner of police (crime).

“The shop from where we recovered the cash mainly sells milk. While another section is used for supplying construction materials,” another police officer said.

The accused have been identified as Jaidash Telwane, 34, milk seller and labour contractor from Kharghar, Suresh Pathak, 32, sand supplier from Kharghar, Iqbal Patel, 46, a decorator from Taloja, Mahesh Patel, 31, milk seller from Kharghar and Juber Patel, construction material supplier from Taloja.

“They are saying that the cash is related to their business and were collected from their customers. We are, however, not convinced with their answers,” Kasaudikar said.

The police have informed the Income Tax department about the cash. The officer said, “Officials from the IT department will do the inquiries to know the sources of the money. The suspects are in our custody, but we have not arrested them so far. We have not found any criminal records of the suspects till now. We are checking if more people were involved.”

Just two days ago, the Khandeshwar police detained six people for allegedly carrying Rs34.98 lakh in new currency notes and 2.25 kgs of gold worth Rs 55.98 .