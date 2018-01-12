Rs49,500cr infra boost to better railways’ track record in Mumbai

Mapping out future suburban railway network agenda for the city and its burgeoning metropolitan region, the Mumbai Railway Vikas Corporation (MRVC) on Friday proposed extended MUTP-3A (Mumbai Urban Transport Project) that would consist of projects worth Rs49,500 crore on Friday. The list includes already sanctioned CSMT-Panvel elevated corridor and Panvel-Diva-Virar suburban corridors.

The projects under MUTP-3A were discussed at a meeting held by chief minister Devendra Fadnavis and railway minister Piyush Goyal at Sahyadri guesthouse, where the MRVC made a detailed presentation.

Once approved by the railway board, the projects, which are part of the railway’s vision for the Mumbai till 2022, will move for nod of the NITI Ayog and Central cabinet before they are approved by the state cabinet. The state and railways plans to split cost of the projects as 50:50.

Instead of the scrapped Bandra-Virar elevated, the MRVC has proposed to extend the Harbour line between Goregaon and Borivli, which is estimated to cost Rs745 crores and add two more lines between Borivli and Virar for segregation of suburban and long-distance trains. The 5th and 6th line project between Borivali and Virar is estimated to cost Rs1,963 crore.

“We can say instead of Bandra-Virar elevated corridor, the city will now get Goregoan-Virar corridor,” said a railway official, adding the elevated corridor is between CSMT-Panvel and a some bit of the elevated portion will be on the Goregaon-Borivli corridor.

For quadrupling of the busy Kalyan-Asangaon and Kalyan-Badalapur section on the central railway (CR), the MRVC has proposed a fourth line between Kalyan and Aasangaon and two more lines between Kalyan and Badlapur, estimated to cost Rs161 crores and Rs1,387 crore, respectively. It has also proposed to buy 210 air-conditioned suburban locals worth Rs16,380 crore under MUTP-3A.

The Rs1,391-crore communication based traffic control (CBTC) project, which will ensure rise in the speed of the trains on the Harbour line, too, was discussed in the meeting.

The railways have earmarked Rs946 crore for upgradation of suburban stations. They have planned modernisation of 16 local stations, including Lower Parel, Khar Road, Mira Road, Goregaon, Virar, Ghatkopar, Dombivli, Nala Sopara, Bhayander, Mulund, Bhandup, Wadala Raod, Sion, GTB Nagar, Chembur and Shahad.

It is learnt that Fadnavis requested the Railway minister to restrict the state’s share to 50%. He also has directed the government officials to form a committee of state officials to co-ordinate with the railways for speedy completion of the projects. Fadnavis said that he was looking forward to complete the project at the earliest. “The upgradation of the local railway stations will make commuting comfortable,” said Fadanvis.

Railway and state government have already undertaken MUTP-3 worth Rs 10,900 crores. The already approved project contains Panvel-Karjat doubling, Airoli-Kalawa elevated link, Virar-Dahanu quadrupling, besides procurement of 47 AC locals.