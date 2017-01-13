RTI activist murder: Charge sheet filed against ex-corporator, son

The Mumbai crime branch on Thursday filed a 600-page long charge-sheet against the two accused — former Congress corporater Razzak Khan and his son Amjad Khan — in connection with the murder of RTI activist Bhupendra Vira.

The 61-year-old Right to Information (RTI) activist Bhupendra Vira was shot dead at his residence in Razzak Chawl, Kalina at Santacruz (East).Vira was shot on his head by Amjad on October 15, while he was watching television around 9.30 pm. Within 24 hours of the incident, the police had arrested Razzak and Amjad. The police had claimed that Amjad was spotted by four witnesses in the area at the time of the murder.

In the charge-sheet filed on Thursday police had alleged that the duo killed Vira over a property dispute. The crime branch alleged that Vira and Razzak were in the middle of a tussle over the ownership of a shop in Andheri. The prosecution has also alleged that Vira had filed several complaints against Razzak for his construction work and BMC officials had also acted on his complaints.

The police had in the investigation sized the pistol used in the murder along with 12 live rounds, the footage of several CCTV cameras installed in the vicinity and Amjad’s car. The crime branch stated that the ballistic report has confirmed recovered by the police from the accused was fired from the pistol.

The police have strengthened the case with the footage of the CCTV camera in which Amjad was captured parking his car some distance away from Vira’s residence at the time of the incident and later getting out of the car before the murder and returning soon after.

Apart from the forensic evidence, the crime branch has added statements of around 92 witnesses, which includes statements of eye witnesses and Vira’s family members.

