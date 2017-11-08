Russian woman groped in Mumbai: Cops prepare sketch of the molester

The MHB Colony police, investigating the molestation case in which a foreign national was groped in Borivli, have prepared a sketch of the accused. They will check the CCTV footage of the area to zero in on the accused.

On November 1, the accused, believed to be in his twenties, allegedly molested the Russian national, who is married to a Borivli resident.

The woman, who has been staying with her husband in the area for a few months, filed a complaint with the police on Saturday.

Around 10pm, the woman was on her way home in an auto. She got down near her building and started walking. She noticed a man following her.

In her complaint, the woman said the accused followed her for some distance and made a remark at her. When the woman ignored him and tried to tell him off, he groped her. The woman put up a fight when he touched her inappropriately.

“She tried to push him off and raised an alarm. Hearing her scream, passers-by rushed to her aid. The accused managed to run away,” said the police.

“We have registered a case under section 354 (punishment for molestation) against the accused,” said an officer

A source said after recording the woman’s statement, they created a sketch of the suspect, based on the description she gave them.