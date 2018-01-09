Sachin Tendulkar’s daughter threatened: Accused booked for non-bailable offence, sent to police custody

Debkumar Maity, 32, who was arrested in West Bengal for allegedly harassing and threatening to kidnap Sachin Tendulkar’s daughter, Sara, was produced before a magistrate court and remanded in police custody on Monday.

The police have added Section 67A of the Information Technology Act, a non-bailable section, against him for using sexually explicit comments while threatening the complainant, who is a personal assistant of Tendulkar, over the phone saying he would kidnap Sara.

According to the complainant, the accused, over the phone call, said, “I have stalked her many times I won’t let her go.” The accused on his arrest even confessed to have made the phone calls. Based on these two statements the Bandra police said they are probing further to find out if he can be booked for any more offence.

Maity managed to get the residential number of the cricketer and made several phone calls asking for his daughter.

On January 2, around noon, he called up again and Tendulkar’s personal assistant picked up.

He said he wanted to speak with Tendulkar’s daughter. The police told the court that Tendulkar’s daughter was present at home but the assistant did not give her the phone. The accused got angry and threatened to kidnap her.

However, some of the statements he used while threatening her have led the police to believe he could have been roaming in Mumbai.

While arguing for his police custody, public prosecutor Priti Jagtap said, “We have seized the mobile phone but we need to get its documents to prove that it is his phone and that he was using it.”

The accused has been remanded in police custody till January 11.

The accused is from Mahishadal in East Midnapore district. He is unemployed and does odd jobs to earn a living. He lives with his brother, mother and sister-in-law and has no prior criminal record. His mother Kanak and brother Rajkumar have attributed his actions to the fact that he has been struggling with depression.